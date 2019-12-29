Parineeti Chopra's Movies In 2019 And Their Box-office Collections

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. She began her career in Bollywood with the film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She had said that she did not always want to become an actress. She initially aspired to pursue a career in investment banking and also obtained a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics. The actress first joined Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant and later banged a role in the film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Parineeti also did some other films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and others. Listed below are Parineeti Chopra's movies in 2019 and Parineeti's 2019 box-office collections.

Parineeti Chopra's movies in 2019 & box-office collections:

1) Kesari

Parineeti Chopra's movies in 2019 have been quite limited. The actress who worked in some major films, this year was a part of only two films. Kesari was her first film for the year 2019. The film starred Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. The film collected about ₹ 207.09 crores at the box office. The film was directed by Anurag Singh and released on the 21 March 2019. The film told the story of Havildar Ishar Singh, a soldier who leads 21 Sikh soldiers in a fight against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. Parineeti Chopra's role in the film was rather small but she impressed critics with her performance.

2) Jabariya Jodi

Parineeti Chopra's movies in 2019 have not lived up to the expectations of her fans. The actress did her second film of the year namely, Jabariya Jodi alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film was directed by Prashant Singh and released on the 9th of August 2019. The film collected about 21.13 crores at the box office. The film revolves around the life of Abhay who forcefully kidnaps grooms who demand dowry and later marries them off. Jabariya Jodi received mixed reviews from critics but was loved by her fans.

