Parineeti Chopra's List Of Movies That She Has Been Reported To Be Working On

Parineeti Chopra is a Bollywood actor best known for her recent appearance in Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar. Parineeti Chopra’s last on-screen appearance was marked with the 2019 film Jabariya Jodi. These are the most anticipated titles that Parineeti Chopra is reported to be working on next:

Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming movies

Saina Biopic:

The biopic of the Badminton champion Saina Nehwal is one of Parineeti Chopra’s movies that she plans to work on next. She has been reported to be undergoing gruelling training to get in shape for her character in the Saina Biopic. Parineeti Chopra will be seen on-screen with actors Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul in the upcoming sports biopic. The screenwriter, actor and director, Amol Gupte is known to be on the director’s seat for Saina Biopic. As of now, there are no official updates regarding the release dates of Saina Biopic.

The Girl On The Train:

Another one of Parineeti Chopra’s movies that she will be seen in next is the Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Dreamworks film titled, The Girl On The Train. The Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train features Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari and Hiten Patel in the leading roles, and the film retains the title from the original movie. The Girl On The Train has been reported to have a tentative box-office release scheduled for May 8, 2020. Ribhu Dasgupta will helm the Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Dreamworks film.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar:

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is an upcoming comedy-drama film from Parineeti Chopra’s movies that have been filmed and is in the post-production phase. The cast of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar includes Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Tarun Gahlot, and Bhupesh Pandya in the leading roles. Dibakar Banerjee helms the upcoming comedy-drama. Though the film is already in post-production, there have been no announcements made about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s release date.

