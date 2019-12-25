Parineeti Chopra Inspired Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe; See Pics

Kesari actor Parineeti Chopra has always been in awe of her elder sister Priyanka Chopra. She has mentioned in most of the interviews that she has always been inspired by her sister. As we browsed through her Instagram profile, we noticed that Parineeti Chopra's style is mostly western. The actor, however, does have a good ethnic collection of outfits from which you could take inspiration to design your wedding wardrobe.

Parineeti Chopra inspired wedding outfits!

Black Saree:

Almost every girl has an outfit which is black in colour. Black makes you look thin and smart, and we loved how Parineeti Chopra opted for this black saree for Diwali. In the caption, she mentioned she chose to wear this outfit for Diwali.

Lehenga

For the wedding of her beloved sister, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti Chopra opted for a grey lehenga which was designed by Sabyasachi. She opted for a grey lehenga which had a minute and delicate designs. She completed the look with a mangtika and matching earrings.

Salwar

Parineeti Chopra recently shared an image of her in three different outfits. These outfits can not only fit in your wedding wardrobe but, they can even be worn on other special occasions.

Kurti and dhoti

For the promotions of her movie Golmaal Again, the actor wore a wine coloured dhoti and a one-shoulder Kurti. This outfit was designed by designer Masaba Gupta and this outfit too can make for a simple but gorgeous wedding outfit.

Frail lehenga and Jacket

Lehengas are designed in different ways, the new frail lehengas are trending these days. Parineeti Chopra wore a navy blue frail lehenga and topped it with a floral jacket that looked like a perfect wedding outfit, you can have in your wardrobe.

