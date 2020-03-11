Parineeti Chopra Styles Sneakers With A Pantsuit And The Results Are Impressive; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra has lately been busy with her upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She recently put up a few pictures on her Instagram that seem like a perfect blend of casual and formal.

Parineeti Chopra slays in quirky pantsuit

Parinneti Chopra can be seen slaying in a not-so-common kind of gradient pattern pantsuit in this picture. She is wearing a grey formal blazer with a pair of similar patterned grey parallel pants. What stands out in the pair of pants is the presence of a drawstring which makes it a lot more comfortable than the regular set of formal pants. She can also be seen wearing a white crop top in the picture. The T-shirt is plain white with a high neck. It gives a casual vibe to her look. Another stand-out element of her look is the white pair of sneakers which goes well even with the semi-formal look. To match well with the look, she has left her hair open in soft waves. Have a look at the pictures posted by the actor here.

Parineeti Chopra’s classy yet comfortable dressing sense

Parineeti Chopra can mostly be seen dressed in simple and casual outfits. She rightly pairs sweaters and simple T-shirts with the right kind of accessories. When she goes for blazers, she can be seen giving it a twist of a different kind. She adds a touch of comfort to most of her outfits. Here are a few examples.

