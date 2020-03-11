The Debate
Parineeti Chopra Styles Sneakers With A Pantsuit And The Results Are Impressive; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra recently slayed in a grey pantsuit which was paired with a white T-shirt and a white pair of sneakers. Have a look at the picture posted here

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has lately been busy with her upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She recently put up a few pictures on her Instagram that seem like a perfect blend of casual and formal.

Parineeti Chopra slays in quirky pantsuit

Parinneti Chopra can be seen slaying in a not-so-common kind of gradient pattern pantsuit in this picture. She is wearing a grey formal blazer with a pair of similar patterned grey parallel pants. What stands out in the pair of pants is the presence of a drawstring which makes it a lot more comfortable than the regular set of formal pants. She can also be seen wearing a white crop top in the picture. The T-shirt is plain white with a high neck. It gives a casual vibe to her look. Another stand-out element of her look is the white pair of sneakers which goes well even with the semi-formal look. To match well with the look, she has left her hair open in soft waves. Have a look at the pictures posted by the actor here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Read Parineeti Chopra On stealing beloved Sister Priyanka Chopra's 'Desi Girl' Title

Also read Parineeti Chopra's Most Beautiful Messy-styled Hairdo Looks; See Pics Inside

Parineeti Chopra’s classy yet comfortable dressing sense

Parineeti Chopra can mostly be seen dressed in simple and casual outfits. She rightly pairs sweaters and simple T-shirts with the right kind of accessories. When she goes for blazers, she can be seen giving it a twist of a different kind. She adds a touch of comfort to most of her outfits. Here are a few examples.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Read Faraar From 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Has Arjun & Parineeti Showcasing Their Best Moves

Also read Parineeti Chopra Was The Perfect 'girl-next-door' Roles In THESE Films Over The Years

Imager Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

