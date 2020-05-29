Parineeti Chopra's Photos On Her Instagram That Will Make You Head To The Beach

Actor Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi as Babli Yadav. She will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on the Train and Saina. Apart from her work in movies, she is also an avid social media user and keeps her fans entertained and updated by giving them an insight into her daily activities. Scrolling through her Instagram, she is often seen spending time at the beach. With all that said now, here are some of Parineeeti Chopra's photos on Instagram that make fans head to the beach.

Parineeti Chopra's photos that will make you head to the beach

Chopra shared a picture from her trip to Malibu, located in California. The actor's pictures often ignite wanderlust in the fans. Parineeti Chopra can be seen sporting a white full baggy t-shirt and the actor teamed her outfit with black shorts and matching boots. She accessorised her outfit with an adorable backpack and a pair of black sunglasses. She captioned the picture, ''Boots and a shirt to the beach. “Anyone who has an objection to this should speak up now or forever hold their peace”. 😅👔👢'' Have a look:

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra's Best Movies According To IMDb | See Full List

Chopra jetted off to the scenic locations of Maldives a couple of months back and her pictures definitely make fans pack their bags and head to beaches. Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram to give fans insight from her trip to the Maldives. Sharing photos from her tropical vacation, she accompanied the picture with, ''Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving = Perfection 🏖'' Parineeti can be seen laying on a wooden bench as she smiles gracefully in the picture.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra's Movies That Turned Out To Be Box-office Disappointments

This is yet another picture of Parineeti Chopra from her trip to the Maldives. In the picture, she can be seen relaxed and soaking in the sun. She can be seen laying on a cord swing that is fixed to a strong wooden pole in the middle of the ocean, in a Gucci outfit, and a pair of sunglasses. She seems to be making the most of her time. Check out the post shared by the Namaste England actor.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Account Is A Must-follow; Know Why

Chopra exactly knows how to live a beach life by soaking all the scenic locations of the ocean and relishing some unforgettable experiences. In the first picture below, she can be seen sporting a lacy top and a black skirt alongside a beach. In another picture, she can be seen posing on the beach in a black bralette and grey casual pants.

Parineeti Chopra kickstarted her journey in Bollywood with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and her performance in the movie bagged her several awards and accolades. She later garnered massive attention for her role in Ishaqzaade co-starring Arjun Kapoor. Some of the notable performances of Parineeti Chopra came in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Golmaal Again, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, and several others. Parineeti Chopra has also sung several songs in movies, including songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin and Teri Mitti.

ALSO READ | Party Anthems From Parineeti Chopra's Movies For Your Epic Dance Party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.