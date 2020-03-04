Party Anthems From Parineeti Chopra's Movies For Your Epic Dance Party

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most popular and acclaimed actors in the Bollywood film industry. She stepped into Bollywood with Yash Chopra-directorial Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) by essaying a supporting role. Later, she portrayed a pivotal role in Ishaqzaade (2012), featuring alongside Arjun Kapoor.

The graph of her acting career has only been rising since then. Apart from being a great actor, Parineeti's songs are also quite popular. Here are some of the best party anthems from Chopra's movies. Read on to know more details:

Proper Patola

Proper Patola is one of the superhit singles from the movie Namaste England. The song is recorded by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. The music video features Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. The music video became an instant chartbuster as it gained huge popularity as a party anthem. Have a look at the music video:

Jigar Da Tukda

Jigar Da Tukda, from the movie titled Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, is one of the catchiest party anthems that makes people leave their seats and dance to the beats. This is a dynamic and fun song that many people love dancing to. Recorded by Shraddha Pandit and Salim-Sulaiman, this party anthem is a high-octane song.

Jhalla Wallah

Jhalla Wallah, from the film Ishaqzaade, is yet another one of the most popular party anthems. Shreya Ghoshal has given her melodious voice to the incredible dance number. The song features Parineeti Chopra and Gauahar Khan.

Tere Mere Beech Mein

Tere Mere Beech Mein is taken from the film titled Hasee Toh Phasse, which was released in the year 2014. The film cast Parineeti Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput and Vanee Kapoor in prominent roles. This party anthem has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Mohit Chauhan.

