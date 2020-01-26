Parineeti Chopra's Movies That Turned Out To Be Box-office Disappointments

Parineeti Chopra has done many successful films in Bollywood in her career. With her recent films gaining a lot of attention, Parineeti Chopra has seen her fair share of box office failures too. Here is a list of movies that did not perform well at the box office.

Parineeti Chopra and her box office duds

Daawat-e-Ishq

The movie was released in the year 2014. Daawat-e-Ishq featured Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of Gulrez who struggles herself to find a true lover. After meeting Tariq, she and her father plan to implicate his family in a dowry case. The production cost of the film was ₹32 crores; however, it earned only ₹34 crores (approx) at the box office.

Kill Dil

Released in the year 2014, the movie featured Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a gangster who provides shelter to criminals, Dev and Tutu. However, things change drastically when Dev falls in love with a girl named Disha. The movie was filmed at a budget of ₹40 crores while it could only earn an estimate of ₹39 crores (approx) at the box office.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

The 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu was a story about two childhood friends, Abhimanyu and Bindu who later face issues when the girl learns that she does not love him after a brief relationship. Abhimanyu later writes a story based on his life. The movie did not perform well at the box office, earning only ₹12 crores (approx) while its filming budget was ₹22 crores.

Jabariya Jodi

This film features Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra and Javed Jaffery in pivotal roles. It was released in the year 2019. The movie revolves around a thug who kidnaps grooms who ask for dowry and later marries them off. However, things change when his childhood friend enters his life. The movie was filmed on a budget of ₹39 crores and earned an estimate of ₹21 crores (approx).

Dishoom

Dishoom was released in the year 2016. The movie featured Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Dishoom was made at ₹61 crores and earned only ₹94 crores (approx) at the domestic markets.

