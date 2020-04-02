Parineeti Chopra's Best Movies According To IMDb | See Full List

Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for her highly anticipated Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar featuring alongside Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor. The movie will mark the duo's second collaboration after Ishaqzaade. Chopra has proved her versatility time and again. Here are some of Parineeti Chopra's best films according to IMDb ratings. Read on to know more details:

Parineeti Chopra's best films according to IMDb ratings

Ishaqzaade

Post Parineeti Chopra's debut in 2011, she rose to prominence with Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade. The flick is loosely based on political families and focuses on their enemies. Parineeti Chopra as Zoya Qureshi coming from a Muslim family gets conned by Parma Chauhan, the role portrayed by Arjun Kapoor. The duo's on-screen chemistry is highly appreciated by fans and it was a blockbuster hit. It has managed to bag 6.5 stars on IMDb.

Hasee Toh Phasee

Parineeti Chopra, in this film, essayed the role of a nerd who borrows finances from her family and elopes with intentions for completing a research project. But, when Parineeti Chopra's character carries out the same process the second time, she falls in love with Arjun, the role essayed by Sidharth Malhotra. The movie directed by Vinil Mathew managed to bag 6.8 stars on IMDb.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Helmed by Akshay Roy, the flick features Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra and Malvika Sitlani in prominent roles. Chopra essays the role of Bindu, who is a strong, independent woman and has highly ambitious intentions of breaking boundaries that have been an obstacle in her life, including crossing her boundaries of love interest. Her role in the movie is all about overcoming the challenges in one's life and getting second chances. Her love interest is portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana. The flick managed to score 5.8 stars on IMDb.

