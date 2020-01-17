Parineeti Chopra's Winter Fashion Is Turning Up The Heat And How!

Parineeti Chopra is amongst those fabulous actors of Bollywood who have charmed the audiences with her impeccable acting performances. Apart from her acting skills, Chopra is also known for her positive smile and an incredible sense of fashion since her debut in Bollywood.

Recently the star embraced the winter season with her wonderful choices for winter fashion. Here are three best winter looks adorn by the Jabariya Jodi star.

Parineeti Chopra Instagram posts that are goals for winter fashion

Parineeti Chopra looks adorable in this black winter attire. Parineeti donned a black printed mini-jumper. The full sleeves mini-jumper attire is completed with a black purse over the shoulders across the waist, black translucent stockings and black boots. She gives winter feels by wearing black hand gloves, black beanie and black shades.

The Saina star gives fashion goals when she wore this quirky white attire. She looks astonishing in checkered long black and white overcoat and Whitetop with cream coloured pants. The outfit looks even beautiful with the brown purse, simple makeup, black beanie and black hand gloves. Not to forget that she completed the look by wearing her mesmerizing smile.

This is amongst the cutest attires worn by the star. Parineeti's look is something to take inspiration from. She wore a white over-sized hoodie with a small slit by the sides of the hoodie. The full-sleeves hoodie is complimented with a black beanie, shiny black boots and black leggings. The college bag and hand gloves make her look like a cute college girl.

