Parineeti Chopra Urges Everyone To Fix What Is Wrong With Australia's Situation Right Now

The whole world knows about the disastrous fires that broke out in Australia. People from all over the world are trying to spread awareness and helping out the needy in any way possible.

Similarly, Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle to spread the word that the fire was caused due to climate change. Read more to know what Parineeti had to say about the fire that broke out in Australia.

Parineeti Chopra on Instagram

Parineeti states that the reason for climate change is us, humans. She has always been the one who never minces her words and feels what she says. The fans of the star are happy to see Chopra speak up about the current problems.

Patineeti's upcoming film

On the professional front, she is prepping up to play the lead role in Saina Nehwal biopic. She feels there's so much that goes into playing someone who is so known for her skills and achievements in a sport. The actor thinks its a blessing that their physical attributes match.

She also shared that the crew of the film are now going to start shooting the historic matches. Parineeti says the later parts of the shoot will be difficult but she seems prepared and excited for the project.

The film is being collectively produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Front Foot Pictures and AGCPL. The film is supposed to hit the cinemas in the coming year and it is going to be directed by Amole Gupte.

