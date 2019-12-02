Parineeti Chopra Plays One Of The Most Difficult Roles In 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra recently shared few stills from her upcoming film The Girl on the Train. Parineeti Chopra also revealed the release date of the film alongside these stills. But many people are clueless about this film. So here are all the details you need to know about Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming film The Girl on the Train.

The Girl on The Train: All you need to know

Parineeti Chopra is a busy bee and her Instagram is proof of her busy life. The Ishaqzaade actor is currently prepping for her role as Saina Nehwal for the ace badminton player’s biopic. Apart from this preparation, Parineeti Chopra also shared a few stills from her upcoming film The Girl on the Train. Parineeti Chopra after completing the shooting of the film posted a statement in which she stated that her role in this particular film was the toughest role of her life. In one of her other posts, Parineeti also stated this particular role will always stay with her.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Starrer The Girl On The Train Get A Release Date; Read Here

The plot of the film

The Girl on the Train is set to release on May 8, 2020. The film stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The plotline of this film is based on British author Paula Hawkins’ book of the same name. In the film, Parineeti Chopra plays the role of a recently divorced alcoholic. Her characters then gets involved in a missing woman’s case. According to the book’s storyline, the alcoholic tendencies of the lead character plays a major role in the book and also drives the story.

Also read | Superfit Parineeti Chopra Gives A Sneak Peek Into 'Saina' Prep Post Her Neck Injury

Reception to the English version of the film

The Girl on the Train was directed by Tate Taylor ad was written by Erin Cressida Wilson. The book was the debut novel by Paula Hawkins and was published in 2015. The American adaptation was made a year later in 2016. The film starred British actor Emily Blunt in the lead role. The Girl on the Train was a success at the box-office. Although the film received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, Emily Blunt’s performance in the lead role was appreciated. She received a nomination at BAFTAs and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance in the film.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Makes Comeback On Badminton Court After Neck Injury

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's Brand New Stills From 'The Girl On The Train'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.