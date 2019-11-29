Parineeti Chopra Starrer The Girl On The Train Get A Release Date; Read Here

Parineeti Chopra has created a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actor recently lent her voice for Disney’s Frozen 2 in Hindi. Parineeti Chopra’s sister and celebrity Priyanka Chopra also lent her voice for the film. The Frozen 2 actor is basking in the film's success at the box-office as it has grossed over ₹100 crores so far. Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for her upcoming film The Girl On The Train as she plays the lead character in the film. The film is an official adaption of the Hollywood blockbuster and has been in the news since its inception. Parineeti’s first look in the film was revealed in August as the photo portrayed the actor sitting in a bathtub with a bruised face and smudged Kohled eyes. The image had created quite a buzz on the internet as fans were excited to see Parineeti's look in the film.

The Girl On The Train release date

Recently, what has taken the internet by storm is that the release date of the film has been announced. the movie is all set to hit the cinemas on May 8, 2020. Fans are evidently excited and cannot wait for the release of the film. They have shared their happiness on Twitter talking about the film and their excitement for the release. Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh has also posted about the film and release date on his Twitter handle. Check out his tweet below.

Release date finalized... The #Hindi adaptation of #TheGirlOnTheTrain - not titled yet - to release on 8 May 2020... Stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary... Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta... Produced by Reliance Entertainment... Glimpses: pic.twitter.com/pxHzYfz21N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2019

