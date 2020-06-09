Parle-G sales up: Randeep Hooda pleased but has suggestion for 'better tom'; others react

Considered the oldest biscuit brand in India and one of the highest-selling in the world, Parle-G still seems to enjoy a fan following despite the entry of numerous new brands and variants. That was evident with the iconic brand recording its best sales in their eight-decade history during the COVID-19 lockdown months of March, April and May. The development became a talking point on Twitter with people sharing their memories and bonding over memes.

Even stars of the entertainment industry were equally delighted. One of those was Randeep Hooda, who recalled the biscuits as his companion, along with chai (tea) 'fueling his whole career', right from his theatre days. However, the actor, known to raise his voice over environmental issues, felt that the amount of single-use plastic could be reduced if the company could switch to an alternate biodegradable material for packaging. The Once Upon a Time in Mumbai star acknowledged their rise in sales, but hoped to see the company’s contribution to a ‘better Tom’ (better tomorrow).

Here’s the post

My whole career is feuled by chai and Parle-G since theater days.. Can you imagine how much less single use plastic waste there will be if just Parle-G changed its packing to an alternate biodegradable material? Now the sales are up let’s see the contribution to a better Tom too pic.twitter.com/mHdZhbr7X9 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, author Shobhaa De expressed her delight on the news, calling Parle-G her ‘top favourite.’

Singer Sonu Kakkar was among the others who termed it her ‘forever favourite.’

Parle-G books best sales in Covid times.

My forever favourite♥ï¸#ParleG — Sonu Kakkar (@SonuKakkar) June 9, 2020

Mayank Shah, category head at Parle Products, was quoted as saying in media reports that the company had raised its overall market share by close to 5 per cent. He added that 80-90 per cent of this was contributed by Parle-G. Though not divulging the exact sales figures, he called it ‘unprecedented.’

