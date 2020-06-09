Farhan Akhtar Starrer 'Rock On!!' Was First Offered To Randeep Hooda, Did You Know?

Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On!! was a film which revolved around the story of four friends who reunite after quite a few years. The way their friendship stood the test of time and appeared stronger after a stretch of confusion that affected the group forms the climax of the story. Rock On!!! featured Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Prachi Desai in the lead roles. The film was an Abhishek Kapoor directorial released in the year 2008.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's 'Gold' And Other Films Based On Hockey; See Here

Farhan Akhtar starrer Rock On!! trivia

Rock On!! received the most prestigious award from the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for including the film’s script as a part of the Oscar Library.

The “Rock On!!!” Band (popularly known as MAGIK Band) members appeared on the cover of the September 2008 issue of the Rolling Stone Magazine (India edition).

To promote the film, reportedly, a series of live concerts and shows took place in various cities including Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The concerts had Farhan Akhtar performing along with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (the music composers of the film). However, the rest of the cast also made appearances in the shows.

Arjun Rampal, in an interview, revealed that before learning guitar for the movie, he used to play the guitar on his tennis racquet.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood & Other Actors Who Donated PPE Kits Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Jason West, who is the DOP of the film, is a drummer himself. So during lunch breaks, the band had jam sessions with him.

The guitar riff of the title track “Rock On” was used by trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy as a background song in one of the action sequences of Farhan Akhtar’s 2004 released film Aim.

‘Musafir’, which was a song from RADIO band, was featured in the movie. The song was not a part of the album but was performed in the concert shown at the end of the film by one of the participating bands.

Actor Prachi Desai made her acting debut with this film, where she portrayed the role of Farhan Akhtar's wife. She had to leave Kasamh Se TV serial for her Bollywood debut.

Reportedly, Sarbjit actor Randeep Hooda was offered the film. But the actor turned it down as he was in a contract with Ram Gopal Varma. Hence, Purab Kohli later was signed for this film.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's 'Karthik Calling Karthik', Other Films Where Characters Had Schizophrenia

ALSO READ: "So So Proud": Farhan Akhtar On His Father Javed Akhtar Winning Richard Dawkins Award

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.