Did You Know Alaya F Starts Her Day With Parle-G? Know What She Eats Throughout The Day

Bollywood actor Alaya F has bagged praises and appreciation from the critics and the audience for her performance in her debut film. During the promotions of her first film, Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F gave numerous interviews, in which she gave a sneak peek to fans into her lifestyle. In one of the interviews with a leading entertainment portal, Alaya F revealed what she eats in a day and how she maintains her diet.

What is Alaya F's diet plan?

In the interview, Alaya F said that she starts her day with a glass of either coconut water or black coffee with Parle-G. For breakfast, she eats two eggs and a few sausages. She also shared that avocados and poha is also a standard breakfast according to her diet plan. Talking about her sweet cravings, the actor said that she stick to her healthy diet and eats a spoon of peanut butter and jam.

Later, while revealing her cheat day meal, the 22-year-old actor listed out shreekhand-puri, shezwan dosa, and Punjabi samosa are something that she always orders for her cheat day. In the interview, Alaya also said that Indian, Japanese and Italian are her favourite cuisines. Further, talking about her hunger mood, the young actor said that she gets upset when someone disrespects and keeps delaying her order.

In the interview video, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor also shared the details of her diet plan. Alaya follows a normal diet rather than sticking to a specific plan. She makes changes in her diet plans when she feels that she has gained weight. During that, she cuts down carbs and adds fruits and salads to her diet plan.

