Parzaan Dastur Thanks Fans For Their "blessings" Ahead Of His Wedding

Parzaan Dastur is grateful for all the blessings he has been receiving for the past few days. The Dhara ad actor is reportedly tying the knot very soon with his fiancé Delna Shroff. A few days ago, his proposal also went viral on social media. Find out more details about this story below.

Parzaan Dastur thanks fans for showering their “blessings”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. Many of the film’s cast and crew celebrated this anniversary with special posts. But one of the film’s child actors, the little Sardarji’s post stole the show. The little Sardarji’s role was played by Parzaan Dastur, who is now all grown and ready to tie the knot.

According to Bollywood Hungama's report, Parzaan Dastur will be tying the knot with his fiancé Delna Shroff in February 2021. Since the Dhara ad kid’s wedding plans have been revealed, his fans and followers have been blessing the couple and sending their warm regards. Hence, Parzaan Dastur thanked all his fans for their wishes in his latest Instagram post.

Parzaan Dastur shared a throwback picture with his fiancé and also shared a message with his fans. He wrote, “The last two days have been overwhelming. Thank you so much for wishing us and showering us with your love and blessings. Life has been kind to me and I am eternally grateful!”. In his Instagram caption, he also revealed that this picture is from a trip to Thailand and hence he wishes that the pandemic ends soon and he gets to make some travel plans.

The moment this post went up, Parzaan Dastur’s fans congratulated him once again in the comment section. Many people also made a reference to his famous Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogue in the comment section. Take a look at some of these comments below.

As mentioned earlier, Parzaan Dastur surprised all his fans by releasing a picture from his beautiful proposal to his now-fiancé Delna Shroff. According to this post made on October 15, 2020, he proposed his now fiancé- a year ago on the same day in 2019. Dastur wrote, “Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to for the #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars”. Take a look at this post here.

