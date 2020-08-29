Netflix India shares still from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', asks users to caption it

Netflix India's Instagram account, which is known for its quirkiness, has once again taken to the internet to share a ‘caption this’ post. The engaging post features a still from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai wherein Anjali could be seen making a rather hilarious face at Rahul, who is standing in front of her. The still has now left netizens dishing out hilarious captions and titles.

Since shared on August 28, the photograph has garnered over 1,85,047 likes and thousands of comments from netizens seeking to show their creativity. While, a lot of people have commented on Kajol’s teeth, many others have dished out puns from the original dialogue. Yet many fans have thanked Netflix for sharing it.

'Rasode mein thi'

Meanwhile, a user linked it to the viral kokilaben video and wrote, "Haan rasode main main hi thi'" Another wrote, “You after tasting the SALT of Pappe da Dhaba.” “Cheetah, Cheetah, Cheetah” wrote a third.

Just a few days ago, Netflix India asked the followers to caption another still of Kajol Devgn from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The challenge triggered hilarious innovations where netizens have related the scene to every aspect of life, from makeup blunders to bond between siblings. One of the Twitter users even captioned the image, where the actor can be seen wearing a pink hairband, jacket, and lipstick as ‘when girls see panipuri’ while someone else brought in the peer pressure that they face on watching popular Netflix series such as Dark or Money Heist.

