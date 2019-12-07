Pati, Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Film Becomes Kartik Aaryan's Biggest Opener Till Date

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's film Pati, Patni Aur Woh has finally hit the box office and from the looks of it seems like it is creating quite a rage at the box office. Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to inform that despite of competing with Panipat, the film has shown solid growth and has emerged as the actor's biggest opener. Read below-

Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener:

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

Kartik on the film:

Talking about the movie, Kartik Aaryan told a media publication that he was scared as the movie was a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's classic, but his upcoming film is a newly written film. He also added that all the characters in the movie are new and so is the story. The only thing which is similar to the classic movie is its title and the basic context, apart from that, it is a whole new story. Kartik mentioned that once the audience will watch the movie, they will know the difference. Kartik believes that Sanjeev Kumar is a legend and he cannot fill his shoes ever.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 comedy movie with the same name. In this modern edition of the movie, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. While Bhumi Pednekar will be playing the role of his wife, Ananya Panday will be seen as his love interest. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, under the T-series films banner. There is a lot of buzz surrounding the film. All the pictures and videos from the sets have made fans even more curious about the movie. There are also reports stating Kriti Sanon's rumoured cameo in the movie. The film hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

