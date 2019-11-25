Pati Patni Aur Woh: Guess Who Has A Surprising Cameo In This Kartik Aaryan Starrer?

The Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh along with two leading ladies, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday gets a new member to the team. The addition to the cast of the movie is rumoured to be none other than the Panipat actor Kriti Sanon, who is on a roll these days with multiple movies in her kitty releasing one after the other.

Kriti's "HideNSeek" with Chintu Tyagi

A lot of hype was created about Kriti Sanon's cameo in the film. The lead actor of the film Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a picture on his Instagram handle wherein a girl was seen hiding her face behind a clapboard. Kartik shared the picture asking his followers the guess the mystery lady who was playing "HideNSeek" on the sets of the film with Chintu Tyagi, his character in the film.

Kartik captioned the picture writing "Aaj shoot karne ek special mehmaan aayi hain!! Guess who is here to play HideNSeek with #ChintuTyagi 🤫❤

#PatiPatniAurWoh"

Kartik and Kriti worked together in a rom-com titled Luka Chuppi which literally translates to HideNSeek in Hindi which was a subtle hint given by the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor to his fans. The movie Pati Patni Aur Woh is produced by Juno Chopra who also produced the 2017 rom-com Bareilly Ki Barfi with Junglee Pictures. Reportedly, Kriti's role in the movie is modelled on the lines of Parin Babi's role Neeta from the movie by the same name released in 1978.

The makers of the 2019 film Luka Chuppi are planning to make a sequel to the film. The good news for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's fans is that soon they might see the duo together on the silver screen. The makers of the film are bringing back the movie with a sequel.

Earlier, in an interview, when the Housefull 4 actor was asked whether would she like to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan once again to which she had hinted towards the possibility of a sequel. She had then said, 'Whenever the opportunity comes, or else Luka Chhupi 2, you never know.'

