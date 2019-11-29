'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Cast's Embarrassing Secrets Revealed On Kapil Sharma Show

Pati Patni Aur Woh cast is on a full-fledged promotion spree. With less than a fortnight left for the release of their film, Pati Patni Aur Woh cast Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are promoting their film on various social platforms. Not only the trailer and songs have created a buzz amongst the audience, but their off-screen chemistry is also creating headlines. The three will be seen on Kapil Sharma’s show over the weekend. Here’s a look at what Kapil Sharma has shared about it.

Kapil Sharma instigates Kartik, Bhumi, and Ananya to reveal embarrassing secrets

On November 25, Kapil Sharma shared a video on Instagram from the behind-the-scenes of the shoot with the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh. In it, Kapil, Kartik, Bhumi, and Ananya are standing in front of a vegetable cart. The actor-comedian added numerous filters on it, including that of a clown’s wig on the stars. The video received pouring comments from fans. Once again, on Friday, November 29, Kapil shared another glimpse of the shoot with Pati Patni Aur Woh cast. The video has got the internet talking, as Kapil has instigated the trio to reveal their embarrassing secrets. Kapil questioned the trio if they have ever experienced flatulence in a night club, to which the three burst out laughing. Bhumi and Ananya pointed towards Kartik Aaryan and then all of them pulled up their ‘YES’ flashcards. Have a look at their hilarious moments on the show.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma Turn Vendors, Watch Fun Video

Also Read | Ananya Panday Calls Kartik Aaryan A Talkative Person In This Pati Patni Aur Woh BTS Post

Also Read | Stop The Act, Not The Word: Director Aziz On Muting Rape Dialogue From Pati Patni Aur Woh

The two peppy dance numbers from Pati Patni Aur Woh has created a stir amongst fans. With all the hype about Mudassar Aziz's directorial, fans have shared their excitement and love for the film on social media. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the theatres on December 6.

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Makers Release The Third Song 'Dilbara' From The Album

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.