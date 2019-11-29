Ananya Panday Calls Kartik Aaryan A Talkative Person In This Pati Patni Aur Woh BTS Post

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar have been on-toes promoting their upcoming flick Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ever since the promotions kicked off, the trio has been showcasing their friendly banter and playing pranks on each other in their interviews. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s pictures and their off-screen whereabouts have sent their fans into a tizzy. The duo's on-screen chemistry in Pati Patni Aur Woh also sparked a few rumours about them dating. However, Ananya Panday’s recent Instagram post is all about good vibes and good company.

Ananya Panday shares a BTS picture with Kartik Aaryan

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan’s pictures and interviews have received pouring comments from fans. While some are curious to know if they are dating, others are drooling over their chemistry. On November 29, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared a cute photo with Kartik Aaryan as she reminisced her first day of shoot on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. In it, the two are seen looking at each other by the poolside. What caught the attention of fans is that Ananya revealed through the caption that she has found the ‘only’ person who talks more than she does. Furthermore, she shared that Pati Patni Aur Woh is just a week away from its release and she recollects how the journey began from the first day itself. Have a look at the picture.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan On Marital Rape Dialogue In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': We Have Rectified It

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Give Out Major Friendship Goals

Apart from promoting their film and shooting for it together, the duo was even spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai in October. They were alleged to have gone for a lunch date. Moreover, the two close buddies were even seen twinning with each other. Fans have shared their excitement to watch the two on-screen together. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the theatres on December 6.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Looks Super Cute In THIS Throwback Pic, "never Stopped Posing" Says Mother

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma Turn Vendors, Watch Fun Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.