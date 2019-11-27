Pati Patni Aur Woh Makers Release The Third Song 'Dilbara' From The Album

After two peppy dance numbers, Pati Patni Aur Woh makers have released a soulful song from the film’s album. It is called Dilbara which features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Shot in a melancholic state, the song reportedly captures the essence of the film.

The graphic of the song Dilbara includes video montages in the background of Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. A pain-stricken Kartik Aaryan is seen torn between the two female leads. Kartik’s character in the film is called Chintu Tyagi. He recalls moments with his wife Vedika played by Bhumi and the good times spent with Tapasya played by Ananya. He also seems to be regretting his carelessness towards his wife.

The music composer of Pati Patni Aur Woh is Sachet Parampara. They have earlier worked on blockbuster Bekhayali, Mere Sohneya and Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. The song Dilbara is composed and sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur themselves. The lyrics have been composed by Navi Firozpurwala.

Watch the video of Dilbara from Pati Patni Aur Woh here:

Ananya Panday also took to her social media account to share the video of the song. In the caption, she mentioned that Dilbara is her favourite. Check the post here:

This Pati Patni Aur Woh song was reportedly the result of a jamming session. Later the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh heard it and decided to use it for their film. The song is an “uptempo sad song” whose lyrics are in Punjabi.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019. The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and BR Studios. It has been directed by Mudassar Kaur. The film is reportedly a remake of the 1978 classic which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur and Vidhya Sinha.

