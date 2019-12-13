'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Continues Its Steady Run At The Box-office

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Pandey along with Aparshakti Khurana. It released on December 6, 2019, and clashed at the box office with Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon. Despite the star-studded cast of Panipat, Pati Patni Aur Woh has been leading at the box office. Here are the figures of the movie’s collection at the box office on day 6.

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection

Day wise

Friday – ₹9.10 crore

Saturday – ₹12.33 crore

Sunday – ₹14.51 crore

Monday – ₹5.70 crore

Tuesday – ₹5.35 crore

Wednesday – ₹4.62 crore

Thursday – ₹4.36 crore

Total ₹55.97 crore

#PatiPatniAurWoh cruises past ₹ 50 cr mark... Continues its steady run on weekdays... Will comfortably cross *Week 1* biz of #LukaChuppi [₹ 53.70 cr]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr, Wed 4.62 cr. Total: ₹ 51.61 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2019

When numbers do the talking... #PatiPatniAurWoh emerges a winner... Week 2 - when it faces multiple new films - is crucial... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr, Wed 4.62 cr, Thu 4.36 cr. Total: ₹ 55.97 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

This movie became Kartik Aryan’s first highest weekend grosser film. The weekend collection of the film was ₹35.94 crore, which was also Kartik’s highest first-day grosser. After having received mostly positive reviews, the film is faring well in the big screens. Pati Patni Aur Woh has reportedly collected around ₹5.43 crores in its opening weekend. It is doing better than Panipat, which has been receiving mixed reviews so far.

About 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is a romantic comedy film and is a remake of a 1978 film with the same name. Kartik Aaryan is playing the role of Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi, the husband. While Bhumi Pednekar is playing his wife Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Pandey is seen as the 'Woh', Tapasya Singh. The story is a hilarious take on an extramarital affair.

