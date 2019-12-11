Kartik Aaryan's Hilarious 'Dostana' Pic Has A 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Twist

Kartik Aaryan is 'subtly' moving on from 'Pati Patni aur Woh' to 'Dostana' 2. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious picture announcing that he will now begin shooting for his next 'Dostana' sequel. Recreating 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' poster look, Kartik is seen holding an old man's hand and Ananya Panday on the other side — hinting at Dostana's plot line. Ananya Panday dropped a comment on the picture and said: "you won’t be able to move on Chintu Ji" [sic]

The makers of Dostana have roped in actors Kartik Aaryan, newcomer Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor to the play the leads in the much-awaited sequel to 2008 blockbuster "Dostana". The first film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and featuring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, was a major box office and critical success for the producer.

The story follows two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love. The sequel will be directed debutant filmmaker Collin D'Cunha . "I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can't wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions' first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

