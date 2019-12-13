Pati Patni Aur Woh Hits Milestone, Panipat Termed 'epic Disappointment'- Box Office Update

With more stars and films, and the filmmakers looking for a favourable release date, clashes have become inevitable at the box office. While the general assumption is that the movies eat up each other’s business, there have been instances of two movies clashing and both doing well, like Lagaan vs Gadar, Taare Zameen Par vs Welcome, or Kaabil vs Raees. However, that was not the case when Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat hit the box office together on December 6. There has been a clear winner, with the Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday movie hitting the Rs 50-crore-mark. The Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Sanjay Dutt starrer has earned less than half of it, and has been termed as an ‘epic disappointment’ by trade experts as the movies completed a week at the box office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

After an impressive weekend that saw Pati Patni Aur Woh mint over Rs 35 crore, the comedy was stable during the weekdays, earning in the Rs 4-5 crore range, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie, thus, has not only crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office, but has also emerged as Kartik’s highest grosser in termed of Week 1 collections, as the Rs 55.97 crore tally has beaten the totals earned by Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

When numbers do the talking... #PatiPatniAurWoh emerges a winner... Week 2 - when it faces multiple new films - is crucial... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr, Wed 4.62 cr, Thu 4.36 cr. Total: ₹ 55.97 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

Panipat

Though Panipat put in a decent total at the box office during the weekend, with a substantial growth on Sunday, helping it earn over Rs 18 crore, the collections dropped during the weekdays. The collections ranged in the Rs 1-2 crore during the weekdays. Sharing the figures, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Panipat is an epic disappointment... Was best in #Maharashtra, but the biz fell flat on weekdays... North and East put up shockingly low numbers... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 1.70 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 25.68 cr. #India biz.” It’d now be interesting to see if Pati Patni Aur Woh can hit the Rs 100-crore mark and at the same time, if the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial can show some turnaround.

#Panipat is an epic disappointment... Was best in #Maharashtra, but the biz fell flat on weekdays... North and East put up shockingly low numbers... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 1.70 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 25.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

