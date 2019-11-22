Kartik Aaryan And The Other Cast Of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Shake Legs In BTS Videos

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday have been in the news since the trailer release of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath for the film. The new song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare has also been released and is getting a good response from the audience.

Funny BTS videos Pati, Patni Aur Woh songs

After releasing the song Dheeme Dheeme, the makers recently dropped the song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare on Wednesday. The song is a remake of Govinda and Ravina Tandon starrer song with the same name. Meanwhile, Ananya shared a funny behind the scene (BTS )video of the song on her Instagram account.

In the video, Kartik is seen taking off the wigs from Ananya and Bhumi's head. Apart from this, Bhumi Pednekar also shared a special post on her Instagram handle. The actor shared a BTS video of the song Dheeme Dheeme. In the video, Bhumi is getting all set for the song and shaking leg with her co-actor Kartik Aaryan.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur-starrer 1978 film with the same name. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Rajesh Sharma in supporting roles. The film is set to release on December 6, 2019, and will clash with Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat.

