'Mardaani 2' Star Rani Mukerji Reveals What Is Special About The The Khans Of Bollywood

Rani Mukerji has been busy promoting her latest film, Mardaani 2. The actor recently spoke about her experience of working with the Khans of Bollywood. She has worked with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan in the first three films of her career. The actor has said, over the years, that she got to learn a lot about the profession from them.

Rani Mukerji talks about what one needs to learn from the Khans

Rani Mukerji recently revealed what one needs to learn from the Khans of Bollywood. In an interview with a leading radio channel, the actor was asked what was the most beautiful thing she has learnt from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. She said that Salman Khan is an amazing human being and very straightforward. He says whatever he feels and does not hold it back, which, according to her, is an amazing quality that has stayed with the actor over the years.

When it comes to Shah Rukh Khan, she said that he is very respectful towards the women around him. According to Rani Mukherji, that is very precious. She added that none of his behaviour is just for show; all of it is genuine and a part of him. She believes that this is why he is the king of romance.

Previously, in another interview with a leading media portal, the Rani Mukerji had spoken about how all the Khans are extremely hard working. She said that her learning started when she saw the kind of hard work they put in. She also said that she has learned something new from every actor that she has worked with.

Read Tanishaa Mukerji Wishes Sister Rani Mukerji On The Release Of Mardaani 2

Also read Mardaani 2 Vs Mardaani: The Sequel Works Better Than The Original, Receives A 'thumbs-up'

Fans love Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji’s film Mardaani 2 was released across the theatres this Friday, December 13, 2019. The actor’s performance in the Gopi Puthran film was widely praised. Have a look at few of the reactions here:

#Mardaani2 A powerful & brilliant film with a much needed message.. #RaniMukerji takes the film to another level.. truly outstanding actress. fantabulous story...

brlianty screen play..

excellent direction..

powerful dialogue delivery.

must watch mardaani2😎🙏#Mardaani2Review pic.twitter.com/6A0M87IkJD — MAYUR PANDYA (@MAYURPA66804530) December 14, 2019

#Mardaani2 will keep you on the edge of your seats. pic.twitter.com/S4M6tGvoH8 — Punit.Khanapure (@PunitKhanapure) December 14, 2019

Read Mardaani 2 Day 1 Box-Office Collection: Rani Mukerji's Film Opens In Single Digit

Also read Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji's Riveting & Gritty Crime Thriller Is An Eye-opener

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.