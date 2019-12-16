The Debate
Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji's Film Sees Strong Collection At End Of Day 3

Bollywood News

Starring Rani Mukerji and Rajesh Sharma in leading roles, Mardaani 2 marks Rani's second on-screen appearance as a cop after the original 2013 film, Mardaani. 

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
mardaani 2

After missing from the big screen for a brief period, actor Rani Mukerji is back in theatres with Mardaani 2. Helmed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 chronicles the story of a fierce police officer who locks horns with a remorseless serial killer who is on a killing spree, molesting young women. Starring Rani Mukerji and Rajesh Sharma in leading roles, Mardaani 2 marks Rani's second on-screen appearance as a cop after the original 2013 film, Mardaani. Here are the latest box office collections of Mardaani 2.

Mardaani 2 box office collections

Released on December 13, Mardaani 2 has witnessed a stupendous growth on its second day of release, despite stiff competition from films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Jumanji: The Next Level. As per the latest box office reports, The Rani Mukerji-starrer has raked in nearly ₹10.35 crores over the weekend. Mardaani 2, which opened to ₹4 crores in theatres, has performed better than the original film, Mardaani, as the 2013 blockbuster film had raked in ₹3 crores on its opening day. Take a look at trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweets:

What's next for Rani Mukerji?

Seems like Mardaani 2 has managed to hit the right chords with the audience. Rani, along with Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will next grace the big screen with the much-anticipated sequel, Bunty Aur Babli 2. Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, the film is expected to release in 2020.

