Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji's Film Sees Strong Collection At End Of Day 3

After missing from the big screen for a brief period, actor Rani Mukerji is back in theatres with Mardaani 2. Helmed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 chronicles the story of a fierce police officer who locks horns with a remorseless serial killer who is on a killing spree, molesting young women. Starring Rani Mukerji and Rajesh Sharma in leading roles, Mardaani 2 marks Rani's second on-screen appearance as a cop after the original 2013 film, Mardaani. Here are the latest box office collections of Mardaani 2.
Released on December 13, Mardaani 2 has witnessed a stupendous growth on its second day of release, despite stiff competition from films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Jumanji: The Next Level. As per the latest box office reports, The Rani Mukerji-starrer has raked in nearly ₹10.35 crores over the weekend. Mardaani 2, which opened to ₹4 crores in theatres, has performed better than the original film, Mardaani, as the 2013 blockbuster film had raked in ₹3 crores on its opening day. Take a look at trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweets:
#Mardaani2 is unstoppable on Day 2... Witnesses fantastic growth, despite stiff competition from new [#Jumanji] + holdover [#PatiPatniAurWoh] titles... Trending better than #Rani’s last two films: #Mardaani and #Hichki... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 10.35 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2019
#RaniMukerji versus #RaniMukerji... *Day 1* biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2019
2019: #Mardaani2 ₹ 3.80 cr
2014: #Mardaani ₹ 3.46 cr
2018: #Hichki ₹ 3.32 cr#India biz.
#OneWordReview...#Mardaani2: BRILLIANT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Worthy follow up to #Mardaani... Relevant. Intense. Hard hitting... Excellent finale... Rani outstanding, enacts her part with aplomb... Vishal Jethwa - the antagonist - terrific... Strongly recommended! #Mardaani2Review pic.twitter.com/InbVk4IF4d
Seems like Mardaani 2 has managed to hit the right chords with the audience. Rani, along with Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will next grace the big screen with the much-anticipated sequel, Bunty Aur Babli 2. Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, the film is expected to release in 2020.
