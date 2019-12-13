Tanishaa Mukerji Wishes Sister Rani Mukerji On The Release Of Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji will be seen in Mardaani 2 as she reprises her role of Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. The movie is helmed by director Gopi Puthran. In this action thriller film, we will see her taking down a young & ruthless serial killer who is wanted for raping & murdering young women. This movie is a sequel to the 2014 release Mardaani. It released in theatres on December 13, 2019, and has mostly received positive reviews. After the release, Rani’s cousin Tanishaa, too, gave her a shout out. Here is all you should know about it.

Tanishaa Mukerji wished sister Rani Mukerji on the release day of Mardaani 2

Tanishaa took to Instagram to share a picture of her and Rani Mukerji. In the caption, she wrote “All the best for #mardaani2 today babe I know you’re gonna kill it. So proud of you making a film about a subject that needs to show women fighting against this heinous crime and inspiring more women to stand up and fight! #ranimukerji #inspire #womenempowerment”. In the post, we can see Tanishaa Mukerji wishing Rani Mukerji best of luck and wishing that the movie goes well. She says she's proud of her for addressing such pertinent social issues.

In the comments, fans poured a lot of whishes, few of them are, “so beautiful girls Respect for you guys Really the best all the best most 💃🌎👈💃🤔📽️✌️👊” & “Yeah it's much needed for the country . Nation wants more flims like this. Inspirational”. The film is released in over 1,600 screens in India and 505 screens overseas. The movie has earned almost ₹ 4 crores and is getting positive reactions.

