Pati Patni Aur Woh Cast Ananya, Kartik And Bhumi Have A Gala Time At Mumbai College

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 29th birthday this year. He celebrated his special day with his parents by his side. The actor received a sweet surprise with many cakes and adorable decorations that his parents had arranged for his birthday. The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor was busy promoting his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh at a college in Mumbai.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Mom's Surprise Visit On The Sets Of 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' Is Melting Hearts

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Spotted At The Airport & Fans Feel That He Still Has His Kabir Mode On

Surely for the actor, nothing could beat celebrating his birthday with his family. But the actor also celebrated his 29th birthday with hundreds of fans who were cheering for him. Kartik Aaryan was joined by his co-actors from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Not only did the actor promote his upcoming romantic comedy movie, but he was also seen dancing for the students who were hooting and cheering for the actors. The event was reportedly organized by Roaring Bullet entertainment.

Here are all the pictures from the actor's visit to Mithibai College

Also Read: Vin Diesel's Daughter Follows Father's Footsteps With Role In Fast And Furious: Spy Racers

Also Read: Kapil Sharma Hosts Canadian Ministers On The Kapil Sharma Show

The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on December 6, this year. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra under the banner of T-Series. The story revolves around an ordinary middle-class man who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman. Kartik Aaryan who is busy with his back-to-back films, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Aaj Kal, and Dostana 2, many of which are scheduled to release in 2020.

Also Read: Chappak Star Vikrant Massey Says, 'We Are Not Doing Enough To Stop Acid Attacks'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.