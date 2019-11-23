Pati Patni Aur Woh: Marital Rape Dialogue To Be Edited Out, Confirms Producer

Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh has been making for all the right as well as the wrong reasons. From the looks of the trailer it looks like a promising joy ride but it recently faced flak after the makers used a marital rape dialogue in the film. It says, "Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari, Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari, Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai.". Opening about the same to a leading news publication, the producer of the film, Juno Chopra said that both his grandfather and father have made socially relevant films and while has not made one yet, he believes he is doing the right thing by respecting people's sentiments and has thus edited out the lines.

READ: Pati Patni Aur Woh: Bhumi Pednekar Says 'sorry' For Marital Rape Line

Previously:

Kartik Aaryan had shot to fame with his lengthy monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. While his rant connected with the youth, the movie succeeded and there was more of it in the sequel, that also became successful, there was a backlash too for the misogynistic outpour and the plot.

READ: Kartik Aaryan: Here Are The Pati Patni Aur Woh Actor's Best Casual Looks

About the film:

The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on December 6, this year. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra under the banner of T-Series. The story revolves around an ordinary middle-class man who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman.

READ: Pati Patni Aur Woh Cast Ananya, Kartik And Bhumi Have A Gala Time At Mumbai College

About the actor:

Kartik Aaryan is a new-age Indian actor who made his first appearance on-screen with the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Some of his notable works include the likes of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. His last appearance on-screen was with the 2019 film Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon.

READ: Kartik Aaryan: Five Dance Numbers To Groove To On The Actor's Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.