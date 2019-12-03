Ananya Panday Reveals What Her Favourite Song From Pati Patni Aur Woh Is

Another number from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh was released on December 2, 2019. The song Tu Hi Yaar Mera features the lead cast of the film, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The song has received positive reviews from the audience ever since it was released.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday: The Actor's Stunning Golden Outfit For Pati, Patni Aur Woh Promotions

Ananya Panday shares her favourite song- Tu Hi Yaar Mera

Ananya Panday recently shared a post on her social media where she revealed her favourite song from the entire soundtrack of her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The post was shared with a photo, where Kartik Aaryan aka the Pati can be seen having a gala time with Ananya Panday aka his Woh. The actor also captioned the picture with a line from the song. She went on to say that Tu Hi Yaar Mera is her “favouritessst song” from the entire soundtrack of the film.

ALSO READ | 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Is Now A 'bro' To 'Woh' Ananya Panday!

Check out Ananya Panday’s post here:

Tu Hi Yaar Mera is the fourth song from Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the song, we can see a dreamy wedding scene of the Pati and Patni i.e Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The two share some cute moments. However, Kartik is also seen falling for Ananya in the song. Tu Hi Yaar Mera has already hit 1.1 million views in less than 24 hours of its release.

ALSO READ | Bollywood: Ananya Panday, Kirti Kharbanda And Kriti Sanon Slay In Stripes

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan were rumoured to be dating each other. However, in a recent interview, she put an end to all the speculations. Rubbishing all dating rumours, Ananya said she is thick-skinned and these rumours make no difference to her life. She further stated that her friendship and bond with Kartik Aaryan has catapulted their chemistry in the film.

Ananya Panday also revealed that she enjoys spending time with Kartik Aaryan and that she will not stop doing so out of fear over their dating rumours. She also revealed that the two actors laugh a lot while reading these rumours.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is an official remake of the 1978 Sanjeev Kumar-Vidya Sinha starrer of the same name. The film is all set to release on December 6, 2019.

ALSO READ | Making A Fashion Statement: Ananya Panday Raises The Bar For Party Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.