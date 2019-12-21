'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Vs 'Panipat' Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan Beats Arjun Kapoor

Recently the Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh clashed with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's period drama, Panipat. While Pati Patni Aur Woh was helmed by Mudasaar Aziz, Panipat was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Even though both the films belonged to different genres, fans were waiting with bated breath to witness which film would emerge victorious at the box office. The films also received mixed reviews from the critics and the masses alike after its release. But it seems like, after two weeks, it is Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh which has toppled off Arjun Kapoor's Panipat.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection

Talking about the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media to tweet the total box office collections of the film. The film garnered Rs 55.97 crore in its first week. It saw a dip on its second day as it garnered Rs 20.66 crore. The total box office collection of the film after two weeks amounts to Rs 76.60 crore. Taran declared the film as a hit at the box office. The film was also appreciated for the performance of the lead actors and the impeccable comic timing.

Panipat Box Office Collection

The film Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt revolves around the historic battle of Panipat. Taran Adarsh took to his social media to reveal the total box office collections of the film. The film amassed Rs 25.68 crore on its first week. The film saw a massive dip at the box office on its second week and garnered Rs 6.28 crore. The total box office collection of the film now amounts to Rs 31.96 crore.

