Pati Patni Aur Woh Total Box Office Collection Comes To Rs. 76.60 Crore

Actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh have had an exceptional opening. The movie earned ₹ 9.10 crore on its opening day and has been on a consistent hike since. The movie is currently competing with Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat and Vidyut Jammwal’s action-packed movie Command 3. Despite a new movie releasing each week, Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to keep leading the box office. Check out the figures of the box office collection of the movie here.

See the figures

#PatiPatniAur Pati Patni Aur Woh successfully completes its second week run. 2nd Thursday collections 1.87 crores. Total 2 week collections 76.60 crores.



SOLID HIT for @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy @mudassar_as_is — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 20, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh released on December 6 took off to a great first week. The comedy movie earned a total of ₹12.33 and ₹14.51 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The total first-week collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh was reportedly around ₹55.97 crore Reportedly, Pati Patni Aur Woh earned a total of ₹12.87 crores on the Thursday of the second week. The total second-week collections of the movie are a total of ₹20.63 crores. The total Box office collection of the movie till now has been reported to be ₹76.60 crores.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh

Apart from the trio, it has been revealed that Aparshakti Khurrana is also a part of the movie. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the famous 1978 movie of the same name and is directed and written by Mudassar Aziz. The movie is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra and Bhushan Kumar.

