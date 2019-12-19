Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Tops Its Contemporaries With Rs 73 Cr On Day 12

Pati Patni Aur Woh released on December 6th and has been running successfully at the box office ever since its release. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday along with Aparshakti Khurana. It clashed at the box office with Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon. Currently, it is completing with Rani Mukerji starrer, Mardaani 2 and Commando 3. Despite the star-studded cast of Panipat, Pati Patni Aur Woh has been leading at the box office. Here are the figures of the movie’s collection at the box office on till December 19th.

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection:

Week 2 day-wise collection:

Friday – ₹3.05 crore

Saturday – ₹4.88 crore

Sunday – ₹5.52 crore

Monday ­– ₹ 1.91 crore

Tuesday ­– ₹ 1.88 crore

Total ₹73.21 crore

About Pati Patni Aur Woh

The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is a romantic comedy film and is a remake of a 1978 film with the same name. Kartik Aaryan is playing the role of Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi, the husband. While Bhumi Pednekar is playing his wife Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Pandey is seen as the 'Woh', Tapasya Singh. The story is a hilarious take on an extramarital affair.

Upcoming movies

On the work front, Kartik Aryan has two movies lined up for next year. He is working for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Imtiaz Ali's sequel of Love Aaj Kal. It has been reported that Ananya Pandey is working on her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khattar. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen next in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Both the movies are set to release in 2020.

