Patralekhaa Compares Her Mood Swings To The Current Weather; See Pic

Patralekhaa recently shared a glimpse of her mood swings along with the unpredictable weather together in her latest quirky post. The actor took to her social media to share several monochrome pictures of herself in the post. The Citylights actor also had an apt caption for the same.

Patralekhaa shares her 'mood wings'

Talking about the picture, Patralekhaa can be seen posing in the pictures with some diverse expressions depicting her moods. The collage of the pictures has the actor giving out some goofy, intense, and thoughtful expressions at the same time. Her curly messy hairdo is adding to the quirkiness of the post.

The Love Games actor captioned the picture stating her mood swings just like the 'weather' these days. The fans also gave the picture a huge thumbs up leaving some fire emoji. While a fan had a different yet endearing reaction altogether. The fan called the actor lucky to have a beau like Rajkummar Rao. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor along with the reaction of her fans.

Patralekhaa's heartfelt message for her late pet

Recently, the actor also posted pictures of her dog Simba and penned a heartwarming note for him. As Simba passed away recently, the Nanu Ki Jaanu actor shared an adorable picture with him along with some individual pictures of him. She wrote that he will always be a part of her family and thanked him for loving her family. She called Simba a friend and a son. She further expressed her grief stating that it hurts that Simba is no more but concluded stating that he is in a better place now.

Her beau, Rajkummar dropped a comment which read, "Simbaaa, rest in peace buddy." After this, actors Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi, among others also dropped comments on the actor's post. A user also wrote, "Know how it feels..pets are like babies in a family and hold a special place in our heart.. sending you lots of strengths and love. definitely he is in a better place. animals are the purest soul on the planet." Take a look at the sentimental post shared by the actor.

