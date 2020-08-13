Patralekhaa Shares Pic With Pouty Face; Says 'felt Cute, May Never Delete'

Patralekhaa, the CityLights actor, is quite active on social media as she shares interesting content regularly. While the majority of her uploads consists of her look, travel, she also shares several selfies and pictures where she can be seen posing in a goofy way. She recently Instagrammed a picture where she can be seen posing with an adorable expression and made the pic even more hilarious with the caption. Read to know more about this post:

Patralekhaa's pouty face, says 'felt cute, may never delete'

Patralekhaa recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture. In the picture, she can be seen posing with the popular pout face. The actor looks stunning in a black turtle neck full-sleeved t-shirt as she poses for the camera. The picture grabbed massive attention from fans. The caption she shared was also quite hilarious.

Sharing the picture, she accompanied the post with a hilarious caption and some fish emoticons. She wrote, ''Felt cute. May never delete !ðŸ¬ðŸ³ðŸŸ''. Have a look at the post shared by the Partralekhaa.

The cute picture shared by Patralekhaa created quite a buzz among fans and they quickly took to the comments section to respond to the hilarious picture and caption she shared. Actor Rajkummar Rao was also super quick to drop a comment on the post shared by Patralekhaa. Rao added two heart emoticons in the comments section. A couple of them replied to the comment, including Patralekhaa. She noticed the comment and responded with two heart emoticons. Check out:

SOURCE: PATRALEKHAA INSTAGRAM - COMMENTs SECTION

SOURCE: PATRALEKHAA INSTAGRAM - COMMENT SECTION

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's PDA moment was definitely one of the highlighting aspects of her post. Other celebrities like Kim Sharma also reacted to the post shared. She penned, ''Agreed it's cute â¤ï¸''. Fans also dropped comments on the post. Have a look:

SOURCE: PATRALEKHAA INSTAGRAM - COMMENTS SECTION

SOURCE: PATRALEKHAA INSTAGRAM - COMMENTS SECTION

