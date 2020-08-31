Patralekhaa's Endearing B'day Wish For Rajkummar Rao Has A ‘Rasode’ Connection; See Post

Patralekhaa recently took to her social media to share an adorable birthday wish for beau Rajkummar Rao who celebrates his birthday on August 31, 2020. While wishes poured in for the actor in the comments section, Patralekhaa also had a rather quirky caption for the post. Her birthday wish for the Stree actor also had a hilarious 'Rasode' connection.

Patralekhaa shares lovely pictures of Rajkummar Rao

Talking about her birthday post for Rajkummar, the Citylights actor shared some beautiful pictures of his on social media. In the first picture, the actor can be seen flashing out an infectious smile in a monochrome click. The second picture has Rajkummar looking dapper in a click against the backdrop of some picturesque mountains while flaunting his glares at the same time. The third picture has the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor posing in oversized winter attire and glares. The picture seems to have been taken from one of the vacations of the couple.

Patralekhaa's birthday wish with a 'Rasode' connection

Patralekhaa also had a lovely message for the actor in the caption. The Love Games actor called him a golden boy with a beautiful heart. She then also went on to use the hashtag of 'Rasode Main Kaun Tha' which is a viral dialogue-rap song by Yashraj Mukhate from the show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Director Farah Khan also reacted to the comments section. Other die-hard fans of the Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana actor also pored in birthday wishes for him. Take a look at the post shared by Patralekhaa and the others' reaction to it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajkummar was last seen in Shimla Mirchi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, the movie was well-received by fans. The film chronicled the love story of Naina and Avinash (Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao) who bump into each other in Shimla.

The actor will also be seen in the upcoming film, The White Tiger, opposite Priyanka Chopra. The White Tiger will be a Netflix film. Apart from these movies, Rao has films like Second Innings, Chhalaang, and Ludo on his kitty. The posters of Chhalaang which were released recently created quite a buzz among the audience.

