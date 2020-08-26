Rajkummar Rao Reviews 'The Gone Game' Web-series; Says 'It Blew My Mind!'

The Gone Game is a crime thriller series which recently released on Voot. The show has been garnering appreciation from all nooks and corner for having tested limits of pandemic film-making. Rajkummar Rao too took to his social media handle and gave a review to the show.

Actor Rajkummar Rao reviews The Gone Game

Actor Rajkummar Rao shared on social media how he liked the web series The Gone Game. The actor found the series an “amazing show” and uploaded a picture with the show’s promo. He further added to his post that the show blew his mind.

The actor expressed in the post that he could not believe that the cast delivered an entire thriller by shooting it themselves. The actor highlighted how amazed he was at the fact that the performances put up by the actors in the series were shot by themselves at home. He further wrote “Hats off” and tagged the actors from the series. Check out the post below.

Plot of the Gone Game

The Gone Game is a story about a man, Sahil Gujral, who mysteriously goes missing. His family thinks that he is a COVID 19 victim but soon find out that his death was far more sinister. The show is a thriller mystery and Sahil’s family tries to uncover the truth.

Throughout the series, the characters interact with each other using their smartphones. The show portrays how people have become overreliant on technology, especially in times of COVID 19 lockdown. The show also discusses how people are adapting to the current climate by centring their lives around social media and modern technology.

The Gone Game released on Voot on August 20th, 2020 and is a web-series that was completely filmed during the lockdown. Since during the lockdown, film shootings were brought to a halt, which is why many filmmakers were seen experimenting during the COVID-19 pandemic by producing movies and shows that were filmed on mobile cams. Gone Game is one such experimental project that aims to create a tense mystery even when the characters can only interact via their mobile phones.

The Gone Game Cast

The Gone Game features Arjun Mathur in the role of Sahil Gujral, the man who disappears. Other actors who played prominent roles in the show are Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The Gone Game is currently available for streaming on Voot.

