Patralekhaa & Pranalekhaa Show 'sisterly Love In Uncertain Times' While Sporting Bikinis

On August 29, Bollywood actor Patralekhaa took to her social media and shared two pictures to give a sneak peek into her "certain times". The photos featured Patralekhaa along with her sister Parnalekha. The sister-duo was seen sporting a bikini look as Patralekhaa wore a stunning red bikini while her sister was posing in a mint-colour one.

In the first photo, they were seen striking a pose in the corridor while in the second, the sister duo posed with all-smiling faces. Instagramming the photo, Patralekhaa wrote, "These uncertain times call for some sisterly love". Scroll down to take a look at Patralekhaa's recent Instagram post.

Patralekhaa's certain times with Parnalekhaa

Within a day, the post managed to garner more than 21k likes; and is still counting. On the other side, many from her 245k Instagram followers flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons. Amid the compliments of fans, actor Huma Quershi also showered love on the sister duo as she wrote, "Baap re" along with a fire emoticon. Pouring in love, sister Parnalekhaa also wrote, "United by the same womb", in the comments box. Also, while resharing the post, Parnalekhaa wrote a quote, which read, "50 years ago the bikini was obscene;a century ago it was the ankles."

Interestingly, it is not the first time when the CityLights actor has shared a post to shower love on her sister. In June, the actor revisited their London trip and shared a throwback picture. In the photo, Parnalekhaa was seen resting her head on Patralekhaa's shoulder. In the caption of the post, the actor wrote, "Yin to my Yang".

A peek into Patralekhaa's Instagram

The 30-year-old actor seems to be an active social media user as she keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. From sharing throwbacks to taking trending online challenges, the actor has often amused her fans. In the recent Instagram post, she took the face challenge and shared a picture of her, which suggested how she would look if she was a boy. She also extended wishes on the occasions of Ganesh Chaturthi and Independence Day.

