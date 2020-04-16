Patralekhaa's Beach Photo Flatters Rajkummar Rao, He Says 'now I Know Why It's HOT Today'

Made In China actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa are quarantining together amid Coronavirus lockdown. The duo is enjoying the essence of the home-cooked meal by treating themselves with lip-smacking delicacies and also clicking each other's pictures to post on social media. On Thursday afternoon, Patralekhaa shared a throwback picture of herself by the beach, and Rajkummar cannot stop swooning over it.

Rajkummar Rao drools over Patralekhaa's beach picture

On April 16, Patralekhaa took to her Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself enjoying by the beach. She sure looks gorgeous in a white beachwear. In the caption, she said, "Throwbackthursday, I miss the sea. Always been a water baby a true #pisceangirl". It is not surprising to know that the photographer is no one but Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao's movie memes that are apt for the lockdown situation

While fans cascaded to comment on Patralekhaa's photo, Rajkummar Rao had the most endearing and quirky comment for her photo. The Stree actor said, "And I was wondering, how come it’s feeling so HOT today. Now I know".

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Turns Patralekhaa's Photographer Amid Quarantine, See Pic

Earlier, Patralekhaa had shared a picture of herself reading a book with her dog lying beside her. Even that time, Rajkummar immediately gave the credits to himself by dropping a comment saying, "So Gorgeous, but who is the photographer". Take a look.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao praised for not disclosing the amount he donated for covid relief

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao had shared a slew of pictures on his Instagram story giving fans a glimpse of his quarantine days at home. In one of the snaps, the Chhalaang actor and filmmaker Viveck Daaschaudhary were seen chopping tomatoes and onions respectively.

In the caption, Rajkummar Rao said, “The first step of cooking is chopping vegetables. And if it is onions, you can wear sunglasses too". Rao was seen wearing a pair of glasses, while Patralekhaa was the photographer then. Looks like the adorable couple is making the most of their time at home amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao reminisces 'Newton' BTS pics and explains how the lockdown resembles it

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha 'feels Great' To Reunite With Rajkummar Rao For 'Chhalaang' After Decade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.