Rajkummar Rao Turns Patralekhaa's Photographer Amid Quarantine, See Pic

Earlier this week, the Made In China actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa enjoyed the essence of the home-cooked meal by treating themselves with lip-smacking delicacies. While everyone is staying indoors amid the Coronavirus lockdown, after being a chef, Rajkummar Rao has now turned into a photographer for Patralekhaa. Read to know more--

Rajkummar Rao turns photographer for Patralekhaa

On Thursday morning, Patralekhaa took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself reading a book with her dog lying beside her. She captioned the photo saying, "Literally every morning". Looks like Rajkummar Rao does want to give credits to himself for clicking Patralekhaa's snap. He drops a comment saying, "So Gorgeous, but who is the photographer". Check out Patralekhaa's photo here.

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao had shared a picture on his Instagram story giving fans a glimpse of his day at home. In the snap, the Chhalaang actor and filmmaker Viveck Daaschaudhary were seen chopping tomatoes and onions respectively. In the caption, Rajkummar Rao said, “The first step of cooking is chopping vegetables. And if it is onions, you can wear sunglasses too". Rao was seen wearing a pair of glasses, while Patralekhaa was the photographer then.

On March 24, Patralekhaa shared a cute post of learning how to use knives and mixing colours at home. She is seen maintaining social distance and learning a new activity with her friend. She captions the post saying, "Maintaining our distance. @inchingon on teaching me abt mixing colours & using knives. All I did was scribble. Thank you my sweetest friend".

