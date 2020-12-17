Pawan Kalyan's leaked pics and videos from sets of 'Vakeel Saab' go viral, makers unhappy

South Indian actor Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for his upcoming Telegu remake of the Bollywood hit film Pink. Several fans are quite excited and thrilled to watch the actor back into action after joining post the wedding of Niharika Konidela. Now, much to the surprise of the fans, several leaked pictures, and videos from the film have started surfacing the Internet and have left the fans excited for more. The frenzy fans are excited to catch a glimpse of their favourite star on-set in his character.

Pawan Kalyan's leaked pictures from Vakeel Saab

In the pictures, the actor can be seen donning a red check short with makeup as he walks on the instructions of his director Venu Sriram. A picture of him posing with a policeman and a video make rounds online, much to the filmmakers’ chagrin. According to several media reports, the film’s unit is so tired of pictures leaking, a strict no-phone policy has been imposed on the set in order to avoid any further leakage of pictures and information. Despite being a remake of Pink, Venu Sriram has made a few changes to the script to keep things interesting for the audience.

Read: BJP Meets Jansena Chief Pawan Kalyan In 'Bhagyanagar' To Strategise For Andhra Pradesh

Read: Niharika Konidela's Pics From Mehendi Ceremony Featuring Pawan Kalyan Surfaces Online

The producer of the film Dil Raju and his team have asked the cast and crew members to submit their respective phones before shooting, so that no one captures pictures, as it might even reveal the story of the film. According to the Filmi Beat portal, it is said that the makers do not want to take chance with Pawan Kalyan's picture going viral from the sets, as this may dwindle the enthusiasm of his innumerable fans and followers, who are eagerly waiting for his comeback film.

Considering the massive fanbase he enjoys, the film Vakeel Saab was the most tweeted Telugu movie in 2020. Read further to know about this movie which received a huge response even before it has made it to the big screen. The poster of the film was dropped a few weeks ago and it has become the most tweeted Telugu film of 2020 Meanwhile, in the film Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan while Nivetha Thomas will take up Taapsee Pannu's role. South diva Shruti Haasan will also be seen essaying a key role in the film, which is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

Read: Pawan Kalyan's Ex-wife Renu Shares 'rare Moment' Of Former With Kids, Calls It 'Beautiful'

Read: Pawan Kalyan's Comeback Film 'Vakeel Saab' Is The Most Tweeted Telugu Film Of 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.