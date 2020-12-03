Pawan Kalyan's Ex-wife Renu Shares 'rare Moment' Of Former With Kids, Calls It 'Beautiful'

South Indian actor Pawan Kalyan was recently spotted in a picture posted by his ex-wife Renu Desai on Instagram. The picture was posted by her on December 2, 2020, in which she added a caption saying it was a 'beautiful photograph' to be shared, and 'a rare moment'. The monochromatic picture showed Pawan Kalyan with their children Aadhya and Akira sleeping on the actor's shoulders. The actor is seen kissing his son on the forehead in the picture. The post garnered thousands of likes within a couple of hours.

READ | Pawan Kalyan Starrer 'Vakeel Saab' Shoot Gets Delayed, Unsure Of 2021 Pongal Release

Renu Desai captures a rare, treasured moment

Renu Desai shared a glimpse from the days when she was Pawan Kalyan's wife. In the picture she posted on her official Instagram handle, she added that it was one of her beautiful memories and should be shared as "they can't just stay in the photo album of phone". The black and white picture indicates that this rare moment of Pawan Kalyan's family is very valuable to Renu Desai, and a memory she looks back to, even though they got divorced in 2012.

READ | Pawan Kalyan Takes The Metro To Reach Vakeel Saab Shoot Location; Twitter Applauds Him

According to Pinkvilla, Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai got married in the year 2009. They got divorced three years later, and most of the fans and followers blamed Renu for their failed marriage. However, she mentioned in an interview in 2018 that she decided to file for a divorce after she came to know about his affair. Interestingly, it was Pawan who insisted on getting the divorce, even though it was Renu who got the hate comments. However, she did not net let the trolls bother her and focused on the bright side of her and Pawan Kalyan's family: their children.



READ | 'Komaram Puli' Cast Is Headlined By Pawan Kalyan, Nikesha Patel, Manoj Bajpayee & Others

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai on the professional front

Fans of Pawan Kalyan will see the actor next in the movie Vakeel Saab which is slated to release on January 14, 2021. The film is a Telugu remake of the Bollywood movie Pink and will be celebrated as Pawan's comeback to the industry. On the contrary, Renu Desai, according to her Instagram description, is presently engaged in the Cauvery Calling Campaign.

READ | Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' Look From Gamanam Trailer Is All Things Suave

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.