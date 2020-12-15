Pawan Kalyan's Comeback Film 'Vakeel Saab' Is The Most Tweeted Telugu Film Of 2020

In 2018, Power star Pawan Kalyan had announced that he would be quitting Tollywood in order to become a full-time politician. However, after the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, he decided to make a come back. The actor will be seen in the courtroom drama, Vakeel Saab. Considering the massive fanbase he enjoys, the film Vakeel Saab was the most tweeted Telugu movie in 2020. Read further to know about this movie which received a huge response even before it has made it to the big screen.

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is the most tweeted Telugu film of 2020

Pawan Kalyan will soon be making his comeback in cinemas with Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab. The poster of the film was dropped a few weeks ago and it has become the most tweeted Telugu film of 2020. The courtroom drama is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's Pink which was released in 2016. Pawan Kalyan's fans have retweeted the poster on Twitter in huge numbers as they were excited about his comeback in Tollywood. Kalyan was also amongst the most tweeted Telugu actors in 2020.

Fans even retweeted the recent tweet as the production house declared the film to be the most tweeted in 2020. Many Twitter users mentioned that they can't wait for the teaser. Another fan wrote that the film is all set to bring back the josh to cinemas. Another fan wrote that this is what they call fire. The tweet has been retweeted more than 5.2 k retweets and 513 quoted tweets.

POWER 🌟 on the way to make BOX-OFFICE 🔥...... full josh bring back to Telugu cinema in theatres...

Most Tweeted telugu movie in 2020@SVC_official @PawanKalyan #VakeelSaab https://t.co/19bnTErmyy — Dil Raju (@DilRajuofficial) December 14, 2020

And that's what I call 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/rTvX3L9CQU — raju 678 (@SriRam595) December 14, 2020

More about Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab

The Vakeel Saab plot will be similar to Pink's story wherein three women are implicated in a crime. A successful retired lawyer helps them to get out of the case. Pink had an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang. Vakeel Saab cast will feature Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj. The film will be produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor and will hit the theatres in 2021. Pink had a very gripping story and was critically acclaimed and loved by the audience. Fans are expecting the film to have the same impact in Tollywood.

