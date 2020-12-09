Niharika Konidela's Pics From Mehendi Ceremony Featuring Pawan Kalyan Surfaces Online

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s wedding festivities kick-started a few days ago and photos from the same flared all over the internet. Recently, a slew of pics from Niharika's Mehendi function surfaced online and the to-be-bride looked pretty in a pink printed lehenga, with loaded accessories. In one of the photos, Konidela looked busy as a group of women applied Mehendi on her hands. In another picture, she smiled away to glory with Chaitanya while munching on some candyfloss. The close-up portraits gave a better view of her exquisite jewellery. Take a look at some of the pics.

Niharika Konidela's Mehendi photos

In another set of pictures from Niharika Konidela's marriage festivities, the three brothers Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, and Chiranjeevi were seen having a gala time at the event. While Pawan and Naga sported ethnic outfits, Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, opted for a casual look with pants and a sweatshirt. Along with them, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and the rest of the family members also happily graced Niharika's function.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are all set to get married in a grand yet close-knit ceremony on December 9. The duo's pre-wedding celebrations began on Saturday, December 5, at the Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. Before the Mehendi function, photos from their sangeet event were all over the internet. While Niharika grooved to the beats of a song with her brother Ram Charan, she also performed on the stage on peppy Tollywood numbers with her to-be-husband, Chaitanya, who sported a cream-and-white sherwani. Konidela wore a v-neck green gown.

On December 7, Naga Babu posted a family picture and penned a sweet note for Niharika. He wrote, "As A Family We gave You `ROOTS`..AS A Father I gave You `WINGS`...The Wings will take You High & The Roots will keep You Safe The 2 Best gifts your loving Daddu can offer Love you to the moon & Back @niharikakonidela #nischay." Sharing a pic of Niharika and Chiranjeevi, he wrote, "His Love Transcends all the Borders of Time & Age. His smile Transforms every Event into a Celebration @chiranjeevikonidela.The Day of the Bride @niharikakonidela #nischay."

