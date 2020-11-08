Payal Ghosh & RPI Support Arnab Goswami As He Is Transferred To Jail Amid Judicial Custody

Actor Payal Ghosh, who recently joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale), on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to support Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. As a vice president of the women’s wing of the party, Payal Ghosh wrote that she stands with Arnab Goswami in his fight for justice.

"RPI stands with Arnab Goswami," she wrote on Twitter.

Ghosh said she joined RPI(A) to do something for the country and thanked Athawale for supporting her.

'They dragged me in the morning'

"I requested them to let me talk to my lawyers. They said they will not allow me. I am telling this to the people of India that my life is under danger. They said there will be no talks with the lawyers. I am being harassed. My police custody was rejected. They don't want that I come out. They are delaying things. You can see my situation. They dragged me in the morning. They tried to bring me to jail yesterday night. I want to request the Supreme Court to grant me bail," Arnab Goswami said amid shocking scenes as he was transported in a police van with black screens on its windows to prevent him from speaking, though he managed to disclose his treatment to Republic's mics and cameras.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

#IndiaWithArnab | Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement: With Arnab publicly disclosing threat to his life & atrocities faced in custody, law & order officers, the state & national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband pic.twitter.com/OltU13IzOT — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

