Former ASG Pinky Anand Appalled At Treatment To Arnab Goswami; 'We're Not In Jungle Raj'

Former Additional Solicitor General of India and Senior Advocate Pinky Anand on Sunday expressed her disbelief at the treatment meted out to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, with visuals shocking India once again on Sunday morning. She said that "it is impossible to understand the reason for this kind of harassment and legal rights of a person are very very important."

'This requires action at the earliest'

"Right now, it's impossible to understand the reason for this kind of harassment. Legal rights -- these are very very important. As when the matter came up with the Supreme Court regarding the Maharashtra Assembly, even then, the notice which they gave to Arnab was itself a subject matter of at least a contempt notice which the Supreme Court has issued saying that how can you prevent anybody from having their rights. We are not in a 'jungle raj'. This is something of course which requires action at the earliest," Pinky Anand said.

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami who is currently in Taloja jail after he was moved from Alibag on Sunday appealed to the Supreme Court of India to grant him bail. Arnab Goswami was moved to Taloja jail in a police van with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen, though he managed to speak to Republic cameras multiple times.

'They dragged me in the morning'

"I requested them to let me talk to my lawyers. They said they will not allow me. I am telling this to the people of India that my life is under danger. They said there will be no talks with the lawyers. I am being harassed. My police custody was rejected. They don't want that I come out. They are delaying things. You can see my situation. They dragged me in the morning. They tried to bring me to jail yesterday night. I want to request the Supreme Court to grant me bail," Arnab Goswami said.

RAISE YOUR VOICE | "My life is in danger, please tell the courts to help me. When I wanted to speak to the lawyer I was assaulted in jail by the jailer" Speak Up For Arnab Goswami; Use #IndiaWithArnab; #BREAKING updates #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/7tB1p18pXW — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

READ | After Arnab expresses threat to life, Samyabrata Ray Goswami appeals for intervention

READ | "MY LIFE IS UNDER THREAT": Arnab Goswami being moved to Taloja jail by cops - LIVE UPDATES

#IndiaWithArnab | Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement: With Arnab publicly disclosing threat to his life & atrocities faced in custody, law & order officers, the state & national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband pic.twitter.com/OltU13IzOT — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

READ | Arnab's life is under threat: Pradeep Bhandari spells out what's happening; appeals to ALL

READ | What's happening to Arnab in full view; purposely on Sunday: Nupur Sharma, OpIndia Editor