Payal Ghosh Asks, 'Do I Have To Die To Get Proceedings Going?' Over Anurag Kashyap Case

Payal Ghosh on Monday wrote that it's been a while since Mumbai Police took action against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Mumbai Police in September registered an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after actress Payal Ghosh accused him of allegedly raping her in 2013. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

In her police complaint, the actress alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013. Though the statement of both the celebrities was recorded in the case, there has been no update on the case yet.

It's been 4 months and no action has been taken against #AnuragKashyap inspite of me providing evidence. Do I have to die to get the proccedings going ? — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) December 21, 2020

It's been a while and @mumbaipolice hasn't done it's best. An earnest request . It's a matter of women and we should be aware of what examples we are setting. — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) December 21, 2020

Payal Ghosh recently penned a message for those who have wronged her. "Let's not make my silence my loss," she wrote. "The ones who have wronged me, be on your toes and spend your time out doing things that u always wanted. Time's up...!!," she said.

Ghosh made the headlines after she accused film director and actor Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, filing a case against him. Later she joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) and was named as the vice president of its women’s wing.

Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, shares pictures

On the work front, Payal Ghosh will be seen in Red, also starring Shakti Kapoor, and Krushna Abhishek. The film is written and directed by Ashok Tyagi.

According to the reports, Payal will play Madhubala in the film. The film is produced by Avanti Arts and Prajakta Films Production. Payal Ghosh was last seen in the Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal-starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017).

Payal Ghosh wins 'Most Promising Newcomer' award, shares pictures from ceremony

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.