Payal Ghosh In 'Sorry Not Sorry' U-turn After Lawyer Says She'll Apologise To Richa Chadha

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, on Wednesday, told the Bombay High Court via her lawyer that she would tender an apology to Richa Chadha in a defamation suit filed by the latter for dragging her into the controversy. But now, it looks like Ghosh has taken a U-turn.

Advocate Nitin Satpute on Wednesday told the High Court, "My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter."

But soon after, Ghosh on her Twitter said, "I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry." In the following tweet she clarified, "no Payal ghosh did not defame her.. it was what Mr. Kashyap said about her" [sic]

Earlier this week, Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit before the High Court against Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory" statement and sought damages.

Ghosh, while making allegations against Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other woman actors into the controversy.

On Wednesday, Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told Justice A K Menon that Ghosh regrets her statement, and it was not intended to defame Chadha. "She (Ghosh) said it innocently. She is a big follower of the plaintiff (Chadha) and respects her. She is ready to withdraw the statement and tender apology," he said. "She regrets whatever she said and her intention was never to defame any woman," advocate Satpute told the court.

Chadha's lawyers Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar told the court that they are willing to accept the apology and would not claim damages. The court then posted the plea for further hearing on October 12 when the parties will have to submit their 'consent terms' settling the matter.

Ghosh on September 23 registered a First Information Report at Versova police station, accusing Kashyap of raping her in 2013. Kashyap, who was last week questioned by the police, denied the allegations and provided documentary evidence to show that he was shooting for a film in Sri Lanka when the alleged incident was said to have taken place.

